Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Officially questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 17, 2025 at 3:26pm

Morant (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Play-In Game against the Mavericks.

Morant didn't practice Thursday and is expected to be a game-time decision Friday due to a sprained right ankle. The star point guard sustained the ankle injury in the third quarter of Tuesday's Play-In Game loss to the Warriors, though he finished the game and posted 22 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes. The 25-year-old is still dealing with swelling in his ankle, but he's optimistic about suiting up, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com. If Morant is sidelined against Dallas, Luke Kennard will likely see an uptick in playing time.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
