Ja Morant Injury: Participates in shootaround

Morant (hamstring) participated in shootaround Saturday and head of the matchup with the Lakers, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant has missed the last six games for the Grizzlies while nursing a left hamstring strain, but he's trending in the right direction to return to the floor against Los Angeles on Saturday. The superstar is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 29.1 percent from beyond the arc.