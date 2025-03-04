Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant Injury: Questionable against Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 3:22pm

Morant (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Morant has missed the Grizzlies' last two games and is in danger of missing a third with shoulder soreness. The superstar guard has been in and out of the lineup all season, with Scotty Pippen (toe) and Luke Kennard needing to pick up the slack when the face of the franchise can't play, which could be the case Wednesday against the Thunder.

