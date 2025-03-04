Ja Morant Injury: Questionable against Oklahoma City

Morant (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

Morant has missed the Grizzlies' last two games and is in danger of missing a third with shoulder soreness. The superstar guard has been in and out of the lineup all season, with Scotty Pippen (toe) and Luke Kennard needing to pick up the slack when the face of the franchise can't play, which could be the case Wednesday against the Thunder.