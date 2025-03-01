Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Questionable Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 12:18pm

Morant (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Morant has been in and out of the lineup for the Grizzlies all season, and now he could end up missing Saturday's game against San Antonio due to soreness in his right shoulder. If the superstar guard can't play against the Spurs, Memphis could turn to Luke Kennard (back), if he's cleared to play, and Scotty Pippen to pick up the slack in the backcourt.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now