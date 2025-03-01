Ja Morant Injury: Questionable Saturday

Morant (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Morant has been in and out of the lineup for the Grizzlies all season, and now he could end up missing Saturday's game against San Antonio due to soreness in his right shoulder. If the superstar guard can't play against the Spurs, Memphis could turn to Luke Kennard (back), if he's cleared to play, and Scotty Pippen to pick up the slack in the backcourt.