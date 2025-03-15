Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Morant (shoulder) is out for Saturday's game against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Morant was expected to be a game-time call for Saturday's contest, but the star floor general will end up missing this second leg of this back-to-back set. This means Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen are likely to see an uptick in backcourt minutes, with one of those getting the start over Morant as well.

