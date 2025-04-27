Ja Morant Injury: Season ends Saturday

Morant (hip) finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 23.2 points, 7.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 30.4 minutes per game in 50 regular-season appearances.

Morant missed Saturday's elimination game loss to the Thunder due to a hip injury. He finished the first-round series with averages of 18.3 points, 5.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 27.3 minutes per contest in three appearances. The star point guard dealt with several injuries throughout the season after playing only nine games during the 2023-24 campaign. Morant recorded 13 double-doubles and one triple-double in the 2024-25 season, during which he also supplied shooting splits of 45.4/30.9/82.4 while averaging a career-high 1.8 three-pointers per game.