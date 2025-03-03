Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant Injury: Trending in wrong direction Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 3:31pm

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said that Morant (shoulder), who is listed as questionable, is trending toward being out for Monday's game against Atlanta, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

Morant is trending toward missing his second consecutive contest due to right shoulder soreness. If the superstar point guard remains on the shelf Monday, Scotty Pippen and Luke Kennard are candidates for an uptick in playing time. On the bright side, Jenkins relayed that the lingering soreness is just a short-term setback and likely won't affect Morant deeper into the season, per Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

