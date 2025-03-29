Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant

Ja Morant Injury: Will be game-time call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Morant (hamstring) will be a true game-time call for Saturday's matchup against the Lakers, head coach Tuomas Iisalo told Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian.

Morant has missed the last six games for the Grizzlies while nursing a left hamstring strain. Although his recent signs have been promising, as he participated in Saturday's shootaround, a final decision on his status will be made closer to Saturday's 8 p.m. ET tipoff. The superstar guard is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season, and if he doesn't play, then Scotty Pippen would likely remain in the starting lineup.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
