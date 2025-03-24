Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant

Ja Morant Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Morant (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Utah.

Morant will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to left hamstring soreness. His next chance to play will come Thursday against the Thunder. Luke Kennard will likely continue to draw the start at point guard due to Morant being sidelined, with Scotty Pippen expected to receive a bump in minutes off the bench.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies

