Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant Injury: Won't return in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Morant (hip) won't return during Thursday's Game 3 against the Thunder.

Morant sustained an apparent left hip injury on a hard fall in the second quarter and will likely require further testing ahead of Saturday's Game 4. The superstar point guard will finish Game 3 with 15 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists and a rebound across 16 minutes. Luke Kennard and Scotty Pippen will likely receive a bump in minutes the rest of the way due to Morant being sidelined.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
