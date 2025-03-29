Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant

Ja Morant News: Available vs. Lakers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Morant (hamstring) is available to face the Lakers on Saturday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant was deemed a game-time call for Saturday's matchup, but in the end, the star floor general will suit up and should return to the starting lineup, pushing Scotty Pippen to a bench role. Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
