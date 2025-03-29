Ja Morant News: Available vs. Lakers

Morant (hamstring) is available to face the Lakers on Saturday, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant was deemed a game-time call for Saturday's matchup, but in the end, the star floor general will suit up and should return to the starting lineup, pushing Scotty Pippen to a bench role. Morant is averaging 22.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game this season.