Ja Morant

Ja Morant News: Available vs. Oklahoma City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Morant (shoulder) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Morant will return to the floor for Memphis on Wednesday after missing the last two games with shoulder soreness. The superstar guard is averaging 20.9 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.2 steals per game, shooting 43.3 percent from the floor and 28.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Ja Morant
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
