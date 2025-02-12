Ja Morant News: Drops 26 points in victory

Morant chipped in 26 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Tuesday's 119-112 win over the Suns.

The Grizzlies are 3-1 since Morant returned to the lineup following a two-game absence, and the team looks at its best when Morant and Desmond Bane are healthy enough to complete the backcourt. The team has won eight of their last 10 games and are set up well for a playoff run if Morant can stay healthy.