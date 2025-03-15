Ja Morant News: Explodes for 44 points in loss

Morant ended with 44 points (17-22 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 133-124 loss to the Cavaliers.

Morant was one of the top fantasy performers in Friday's slate with an impressive stat line, but his efforts weren't enough against one of the hottest teams in the NBA. The star floor general finished just two boards and three assists away from recording a triple-double, an achievement he's notched only once this season. Morant has been battling injuries throughout the campaign, but he's been healthy of late and has missed only two games since the end of the All-Star break. Since that date onward, the star floor general is averaging 27.1 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game across 11 outings.