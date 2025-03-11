Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant News: Impressive double-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2025 at 10:52am

Morant had 29 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds, 12 assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 120-118 win over the Suns.

Morant has been excellent in recent games and has reached the 29-point mark in his last three, averaging 8.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in that span. The lack of availability has been an issue with Morant all season, but he's missed just one game since the end of the All-Star break. During that nine-game stretch, the star floor general has averaged 25.1 points, 7.6 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 steals per contest.

