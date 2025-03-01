Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant News: Leads Memphis in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Morant chipped in 25 points (9-22 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Knicks.

Morant recorded a game-high 25 points, marking his fourth consecutive contest with at least 20 points. However, the star point guard struggled with efficiency once again, and over his last four outings, he has shot only 38.1 percent from the field and 13.8 percent from downtown. The sixth-year pro has averaged 24.5 points, 7.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes per game over that four-game span.

