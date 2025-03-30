Ja Morant News: Nabs double-double in loss

Morant (hamstring) ended Saturday's 134-127 loss to the Lakers with 22 points (9-23 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes.

Morant returned to the court following a six-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, recording his 13th game with a double-double or better over 44 regular-season outings. However, the star point guard struggled from beyond the arc Saturday, and he is on pace to shoot just 28.9 percent from deep on the season. Over seven appearances in March, Morant has averaged 30.0 points, 8.0 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals across 33.6 minutes per contest.