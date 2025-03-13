Ja Morant News: Nails four triples in win

Morant had 28 points (8-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), one rebound, seven assists and one steal across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 122-115 victory over the Jazz.

Morant has now made at least four three-pointers three times this season, last doing so on Feb. 3. However, the star guard is converting just 29.1 percent of his 5.3 three-point attempts per contest. However, Morant is still producing at a high level, averaging 28.8 points, 7.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.8 minutes across his last five outings.