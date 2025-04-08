Ja Morant News: Paces Memphis in win

Morant had 28 points (10-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 124-100 victory over the Hornets.

Morant led the Grizzlies with game-high marks in points and assists Tuesday. The star point guard has scored at least 20 points in each of his last 15 appearances, and he has racked up 34 such games over 48 regular-season matchups. Over his last five outings, Morant has averaged 28.4 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds across 31.6 minutes per game.