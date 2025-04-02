Ja Morant News: Posts 36 points in loss

Morant closed with 36 points (14-22 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 loss to the Warriors.

Morant couldn't lift the Grizzlies to victory Tuesday despite doing everything in his power to get the job done. The star floor general posted his second-best scoring output of the season, trailing the 44-point outburst he had against the Cavaliers in mid-March. Availability has been an issue for Morant all season long, but there's no question he's been excellent when healthy. Morant is averaging 27.3 points, 7.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game since the All-Star break.