Ja Morant News: Ready for Tuesday's Play-In Game

Morant (shoulder) is off the injury report for Tuesday's Play-In Game against the Warriors.

After sitting out Sunday's regular-season finale against the Mavericks, Morant is all set to return to the lineup for Tuesday's pivotal matchup with Golden State. The star guard closed the regular season on quite a roll, having averaged 30.3 points, 7.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.7 three-pointers 33.4 minutes over his last 12 appearances.