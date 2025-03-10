Ja Morant News: Scores 32, posts well-rounded line

Morant chipped in 32 points (11-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-11 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-104 win over the Pelicans.

Desmond Bane stole the show Sunday after ending just one rebound and two assists away from a triple-double, but Morant posted an impressive stat line in his own right and led Memphis in the scoring column. The star floor general has been decimated by injuries all season long, but he's been playing consistently in recent weeks, and his numbers are on the rise. He's scored 21 or more points in seven games in a row, including putting up 25 or more points in four of his last five.