Ja Morant headshot

Ja Morant News: Solid performance despite injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2025

Morant racked up 22 points (7-24 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds, nine assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 120-106 Play-In Game win over Dallas.

Morant played through an ankle injury suffered in Tuesday's loss to the Warriors, helping Memphis secure the eighth seed. Although it was an encouraging performance by Morant, he will be racing the clock to ensure he is fully healthy for Game 1 against the Thunder on Sunday. Memphis is up against it, facing the best team in the NBA for the right to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

