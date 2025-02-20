Fantasy Basketball
Ja Morant News: Struggles shooting in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 20, 2025

Morant posted 12 points (4-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and six assists over 30 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss to Indiana.

Morant returned to floor Thursday in the first game out of the All Star Break after missing the final game before the break with knee soreness.Morant finished second on the team in assists and as one of five Grizzlies in double figures in scoring, but posting just his sixth game with 12 or less points this season.

