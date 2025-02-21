Ja Morant News: Team-high 23 points vs. Magic

Morant tallied 23 points (10-24 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 105-104 win over Orlando.

Morant saw his shooting struggles from beyond the arc continue Friday when he missed all but one of his seven three-point attempts, but he did manage to lead the Grizzlies in scoring in Friday's win. The big thing for Morant was that he was able to play both games in the Grizzlies' back-to-back set, which indicates that he has progressed in his recovery from a knee injury from before the All-Star break. Morant has averaged 20.6 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds over 31.7 minutes per game over his last five outings.