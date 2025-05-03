Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jabari Smith headshot

Jabari Smith News: Muted performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Smith supplied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Friday's 115-107 win over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Smith remains a non-factor in this first-round series, as he only cracked double digits in the scoring department twice in six games. Over the first six games of this series, the Auburn product has averaged 8.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, shooting 55.2 percent from the floor and 47.4 percent from deep.

Jabari Smith
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now