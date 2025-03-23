Jack McVeigh News: Scores 33 points in G League

McVeigh played 24 minutes Saturday during the G League Rio grande Valley Vipers' 133-115 win over Iowa and compiled 33 points (11-20 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

McVeigh had one of his best outings in the G League on Saturday as he scored a season-high 33 points. The two-way player has only seen limited action across seven outings in the NBA but continues to produce with the Vipers as he is now averaging 16.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 34 games played.