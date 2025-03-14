Jack McVeigh News: Team high in G League loss

McVeigh totaled 26 points (10-22 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Thursday's 107-100 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

McVeigh posted a team-high 26 points, marking his 12th outing with at least 20 points. The two-way swingman has received very little playing time with the parent club of late, and he is averaging 16.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 three-pointers across 31.5 minutes per game over 30 G League appearances.