Jackson Rowe headshot

Jackson Rowe News: Dominant all-around in G League win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 21, 2025 at 1:09pm

Rowe played 29 minutes Thursday during the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 131-116 win versus the Legends and logged 29 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks.

Rowe has continued to produce for Santa Cruz since returning from an elbow injury, as he's now scored 17 or more points in each of his first five games back. The two-way player was also an effective floor general during Thursday's victory as he dished out a season-high eight assists.

Jackson Rowe
Golden State Warriors
