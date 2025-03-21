Jackson Rowe News: Puts up massive line in G League

Rowe logged 29 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, five steals and two blocks across 29 minutes Thursday in the G League Santa Cruz Warriors' 131-116 win over the Texas Legends.

Rowe has scored 17 or more points in each of his last five games for Santa Cruz since missing time earlier in March with an elbow injury. The 28-year-old rookie is signed to a two-way deal with Golden State but has made just one appearance at the NBA level since the All-Star break.