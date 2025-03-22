Jacob Toppin Injury: Misses G League game with injury

Toppin was inactive Friday in the G League College Park Skyhawks' 130-125 overtime loss to the Westchester Knicks due to a left forearm strain.

The severity of the two-way player's injury is unclear. Since signing a two-way deal with Atlanta on March 4, Toppin has yet to play at the NBA level but has made six appearances for the Skyhawks, averaging 21.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.8 three-pointers, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks in 35.6 minutes per game.