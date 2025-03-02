Jacob Toppin News: Waived by New York

The Knicks waived Toppin on Sunday.

Toppin signed a two-way contract with the club during the offseason, though the Knicks will let go of both him and Matt Ryan in order to explore other options for their two open two-way spots. The two-way forward saw the majority of his playing time with the G League's Westchester Knicks, and he averaged 24.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals across 37.1 minutes per game in 15 G League outings.