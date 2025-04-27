Fantasy Basketball
Jaden McDaniels News: Double-doubles in win over LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2025 at 4:57pm

McDaniels closed with 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-113 victory over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The fifth-year forward led the Timberwolves in rebounding as he delivered his first career playoff double-double. McDaniels has been productive during the series, averaging 19.8 points, 7.3 boards, 1.8 assists, 1.5 threes and 1.0 steals through four games as Minnesota looks to punch its ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday.

