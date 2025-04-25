Jaden McDaniels News: Drops team-high 30 points

McDaniels ended Friday's 116-104 win over the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 30 points (13-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 38 minutes.

McDaniels had it going on the offensive end, scoring a season-high 30 points as the Timberwolves took a 2-1 lead in the series. While his scoring remains somewhat inconsistent, McDaniels has become a far more polished offensive player this season, averaging a career-high 12.5 points per game. Minnesota will be hoping for another strong performance when the two teams meet again in Game 4 on Sunday.