Jaden McDaniels News: Fouls out in 24 minutes

McDaniels recorded seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal in 24 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday's 114-88 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Minnesota tried to cover Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with McDaniels, and that's likely to be the plan for the duration of this series, but it didn't work out Tuesday with the forward fouling out in 24 minutes. Apart from Tuesday's game, McDaniels has been excellent through 11 postseason games with 14.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.4 steals on 55.6 percent shooting from the field.