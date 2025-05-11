Jaden McDaniels News: Scores in double digits once again

McDaniels registered 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led the way for the Timberwolves in this Game 3 victory, but McDaniels' typically well-rounded contributions were essential as well. The veteran forward has scored in double digits in six of his eight playoff showings thus far, averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a combined 2.0 steals-plus-blocks per game.