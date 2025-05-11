Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden McDaniels headshot

Jaden McDaniels News: Scores in double digits once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2025 at 9:04am

McDaniels registered 15 points (4-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 102-97 win over the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle led the way for the Timberwolves in this Game 3 victory, but McDaniels' typically well-rounded contributions were essential as well. The veteran forward has scored in double digits in six of his eight playoff showings thus far, averaging 16.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and a combined 2.0 steals-plus-blocks per game.

Jaden McDaniels
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now