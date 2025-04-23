Jaden McDaniels News: Shooting woes in defeat

McDaniels logged eight points (3-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

McDaniels exploded during Game 1, scoring a team-high 25 points and grabbing nine rebounds while helping Minnesota take a 1-0 lead in this series. However, Tuesday's loss was a different story, as he couldn't get going offensively, with Los Angeles clamping down on him defensively.