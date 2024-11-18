Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Shackelford News: Solid output despite defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Shackelford registered 41 points (14-23 FG, 11-18 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 41 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 G League loss to the San Diego Clippers.

Shackelford had an excellent night, with his 61.1 percent efficiency from behind the three-point line leading to a season-high tally of 41 points. The guard also made his second straight start and played more than 40 minutes for the first time in the current campaign. He'll look to remain an active offensive contributor going forward.

