Jaden Springer News: Makes brief appearance Tuesday

Springer recorded one rebound in an 11-second appearance in Tuesday's 140-103 loss to the Grizzlies.

After a recent four-game absence due to a back injury, Springer has been available for both of the Jazz's last two contests, but he's barely seen any run in blowout losses to the Cavaliers and Grizzlies. He didn't check back into the contest after playing the final 11 seconds of the first quarter Tuesday, and he made just a three-second appearance Sunday against Cleveland. The Jazz listed four players out for Tuesday's contest and had two others assigned to the G League, but it looks like the team will have to be missing another player or two before he cracks the rotation.