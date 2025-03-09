Jaedon LeDee News: Collects nine rebounds off bench

LeDee finished with 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and two steals in 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-121 G League win over the Memphis Hustle.

LeDee collected a season-high 11 rebounds in Wednesday's spot start against the Oklahoma City Blue, and he stayed productive in this department despite returning to a bench role Sunday. The undrafted rookie hasn't hit double digits in scoring in any of his last seven games, though.