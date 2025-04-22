Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Out for Game 2 vs. Warriors

Tate is out for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Warriors due to a right ankle impingement.

Head coach Ime Udoka labeled Tate week-to-week at the close of the regular season, and the veteran forward will remain sidelined Wednesday. His next chance to return to the floor comes Saturday for Game 3 back in Golden State. The Rockets should rely more on Jabari Smith and Tari Eason in the frontcourt until Tate is cleared to suit up again.