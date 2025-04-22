Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Out for Game 2 vs. Warriors
Tate is out for Wednesday's Game 2 of the Western Conference quarterfinals against the Warriors due to a right ankle impingement.
Head coach Ime Udoka labeled Tate week-to-week at the close of the regular season, and the veteran forward will remain sidelined Wednesday. His next chance to return to the floor comes Saturday for Game 3 back in Golden State. The Rockets should rely more on Jabari Smith and Tari Eason in the frontcourt until Tate is cleared to suit up again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now