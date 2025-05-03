Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jae'Sean Tate headshot

Jae'Sean Tate Injury: Won't play in Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2025 at 8:40pm

Tate (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs against the Warriors on Sunday.

Tate will end up being sidelined for a ninth consecutive game (including the regular season) due to a right ankle impingement. There doesn't appear to be any timeline for his return, so he may not be available for the second round of the Western Conference playoffs if the Rockets win Sunday.

Jae'Sean Tate
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now