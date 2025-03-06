Jalen Bridges News: Solid results in G League continue

Bridges ended with 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, one assist and one steal in 37 minutes during the G League Valley Suns' 136-127 loss to the Stockton Kings on Tuesday.

Bridges continues to be a consistent producer on both ends of the floor in the G League, having now recorded at least 10 points and multiple three-pointers with one steal or block in each of his last nine games. The Baylor product has a two-way contract with Phoenix, but he's played a mere 5.0 minutes per game over five appearances in the NBA during his rookie season. Over his last 10 G League outings, Bridges has averaged 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 2.6 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes.