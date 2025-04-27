Jalen Brunson Injury: Exits to locker room

Brunson exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent right ankle injury during the third quarter of Sunday's Game 4 against the Pistons, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Brunson got tangled up with an opposing player and appeared to be in a considerable amount of pain while remaining on the floor for an extended period. The superstar had previously missed 15 straight games near the end of the regular season due to a sprained right ankle and likely aggravated the injury. If Brunson is unable to return, Miles McBride will likely receive an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.