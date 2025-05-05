Jalen Brunson News: Leads from front in Game 1 win

Brunson logged 29 points (9-23 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, five assists and two steals over 44 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime victory over Boston in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson turned in another impressive performance, helping the Knicks to an improbable victory in Game 1 against the Celtics. The victory sees New York grab homecourt advantage away from Boston, something that could prove vital moving forward. Brunson and the Knicks will be looking for a repeat performance when the two teams meet again Wednesday.