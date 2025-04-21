Jalen Brunson News: Leads offensively despite banged up

Brunson accumulated 37 points (12-27 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 44 minutes during Monday's 100-94 loss to Detroit in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson led the way for New York despite briefly leaving Game 2 in the fourth quarter due to an undisclosed reason only to return to near 40 points as the Knicks' leading scorer. Brunson also led New York in threes made and assists, also contributing defensively with a pair of steals. Brunson has been strong so far in the series against Detroit, averaging 35.5 points and 7.5 rebounds over the first two games.