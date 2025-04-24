Jalen Brunson News: Pours in 30 points in win
Brunson produced 30 points (9-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 11-13 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one block in 39 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 victory over Detroit in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Brunson stuffed the stat sheet to give the Knicks a 2-1 series lead, and he has posted at least 30 points in all three games of the club's first-round series thus far. The NBA's 2024-25 Clutch Player of the Year struggled through the first three quarters but caught fire in the final quarter, shooting 4-for-6 from the field with 12 points and two assists. Brunson is averaging 33.7 points, 8.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds across 41.0 minutes per contest during the first round.
