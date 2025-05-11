Jalen Brunson News: Scores 27 with seven dimes

Brunson had 27 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 loss to the Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Brunson was one of the best players for the Knicks in this game, but his contributions were not enough to put his team up 3-0 in the series. The star floor general should remain a valuable fantasy option across all formats, though, as he's averaging 24.3 points, 6.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in the series while shooting 38.5 percent from three-point range.