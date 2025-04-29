Jalen Brunson News: Struggles from field in loss

Brunson amassed 16 points (4-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-10 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Pistons in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brunson couldn't find any rhythm on the offensive end, putting forth easily his worst game of the series. It was simply an off-night for the Knicks, something that will need to be rectified should the playing group hope to avoid a dreaded Game 7. Look for Brunson to come out with an aggressive mindset when the two teams meet again Thursday.