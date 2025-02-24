Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Duren News: Flirts with 20 rebounds in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Duren tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-6 FT), 19 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes in Monday's 106-97 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

Duren dominated the paint in Monday's contest, leading all players in rebounds while finishing one board short of the 20-rebound mark and concluding as the lone Pistons player with a double-double. Duren posted his second-highest rebound mark of the year, falling shy of his season-high 22 boards recorded Nov. 18. He has now tallied at least 10 points and 15 rebounds in six outings.

Jalen Duren
Detroit Pistons
